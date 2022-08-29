JMP Securities Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $215.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.79.

SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.53.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

