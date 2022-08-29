Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $36,085.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.78 or 0.00112627 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085035 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.