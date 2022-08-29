Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $130.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after buying an additional 209,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

