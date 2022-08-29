Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of SHA opened at €5.15 ($5.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.68. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

