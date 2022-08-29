Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $457.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

