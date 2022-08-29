Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,697.59. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,697.59.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

