Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
See Also
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.