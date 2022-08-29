Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 7%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.30 and last traded at 9.38. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 151,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,986,000.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

