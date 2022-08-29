iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rex Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 17.4% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $28,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,307. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

