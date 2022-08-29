iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

