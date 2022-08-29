iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,120. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

