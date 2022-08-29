iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 170,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,525. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.