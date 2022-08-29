iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,559,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $46.33. 52,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,417. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

