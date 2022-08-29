iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,046,821 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.75.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 129,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 62,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

