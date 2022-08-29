iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,703,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,834,352 shares.The stock last traded at $32.54 and had previously closed at $32.01.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

