iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $402,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 94,547 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $87.53. 59,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,516. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

