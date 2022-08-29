iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.26

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,862 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,380,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,595,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.