iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Position Boosted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000.

XJH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,928. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

