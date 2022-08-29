iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.74. 8,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

