iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.74. 8,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.