iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,955 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

BATS:EFAV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 374,339 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

