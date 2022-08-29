iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 5th Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $231,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,166. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

