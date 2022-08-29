iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 32,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.29.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
