iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 32,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.