IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

