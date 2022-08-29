Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 25,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 16,237 call options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.54. 617,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

