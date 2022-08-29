Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ArcBest (ARCB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2022 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $106.00.

8/9/2022 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $127.00.

8/2/2022 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARCB traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $85.87. 4,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,083,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

