Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 29th (AAT, ACXIF, APA, AR, ARBK, CAH, CBWBF, CDNAF, CDXC, CHWY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 29th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get American Assets Trust Inc alerts:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10).

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $78.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$273.00 to C$258.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $10.25 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $187.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to C$31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($115.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $149.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $190.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $134.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.50 to $7.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27).

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $121.00 to $129.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $115.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $94.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $74.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $110.00.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $2.40 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $101.00 to $105.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $267.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $404.00 to $419.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.25 to $6.75. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $338.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$96.00 to C$94.50.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $56.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.25 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $491.00 to $511.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.10 ($4.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.60 to C$1.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $85.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.