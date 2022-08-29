Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 29th (AAT, ACXIF, APA, AR, ARBK, CAH, CBWBF, CDNAF, CDXC, CHWY)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 29th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10).

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $78.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$273.00 to C$258.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $10.25 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $187.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to C$31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($115.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $149.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $190.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $134.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.50 to $7.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27).

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $121.00 to $129.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $94.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $74.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $110.00.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $2.40 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $101.00 to $105.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $267.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $404.00 to $419.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.25 to $6.75. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $338.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$96.00 to C$94.50.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $56.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.25 to $15.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $491.00 to $511.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.10 ($4.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.60 to C$1.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $85.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

