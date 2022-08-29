Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,343,243 shares.The stock last traded at $85.43 and had previously closed at $85.72.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

