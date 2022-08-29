Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. 751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,623. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

