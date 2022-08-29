Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $6.58 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00032531 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $88.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.83 or 0.02816401 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,571,680 coins and its circulating supply is 255,873,865 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
