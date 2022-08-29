International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $144.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.