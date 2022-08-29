International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

