Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Down 63.8% in August

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Intellicheck Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 48,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.65. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,425.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,210 shares of company stock worth $174,290. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

