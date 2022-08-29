Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases $4,182,586.65 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,860 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.67 per share, with a total value of $4,295,706.20.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 23,042 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.13 per share, with a total value of $2,145,901.46.

On Monday, August 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $92.42. 257,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

About Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

