Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $703,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Jonathan Hyman sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $212,650.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $398,900.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00.

BRZE stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.13. 378,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,594. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

