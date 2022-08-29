Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Sells 2,591 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $15,468.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,681. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -2.80.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

