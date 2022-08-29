Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Sells 2,591 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $15,468.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blue Apron Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,681. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -2.80.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
