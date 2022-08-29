Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Insider Purchases 4,378 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $132,869.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

CTR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $31.50. 16,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,445. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

