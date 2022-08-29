Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Buys 8,450 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,055.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,911.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSGM remained flat at $1.08 on Monday. 6,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,497. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
