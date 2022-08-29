Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Buys 8,450 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,055.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,911.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSGM remained flat at $1.08 on Monday. 6,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,497. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

