Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 626,121 shares.The stock last traded at $51.12 and had previously closed at $50.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.