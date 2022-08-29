Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
