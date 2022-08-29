II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Northland Securities

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

II-VI Price Performance

II-VI stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in II-VI by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in II-VI by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

