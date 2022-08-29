IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 4.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

About IDEXX Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.22. 8,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,555. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.