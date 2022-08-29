ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $24.92 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. ICHI has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $442,884.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00025488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 600.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,966 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

