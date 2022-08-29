ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $24.92 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. ICHI has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $442,884.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00025488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 600.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,966 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
