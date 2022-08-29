Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Cap of $93.03 Million

Hyperion (HYN) traded 141.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002255 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $93.03 million and $27.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084909 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the "One Map" vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized."

