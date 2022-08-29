HUPAYX (HPX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $255,130.00

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. HUPAYX has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and approximately $255,130.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUPAYX coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUPAYX has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 829.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HUPAYX

HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUPAYX is www.hupayx.com.

HUPAYX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUPAYX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUPAYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

