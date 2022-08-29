HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.05 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $45.05 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

