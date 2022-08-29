Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $893,597.57 and approximately $67,343.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Profile

The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

