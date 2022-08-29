Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 598.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00841337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hummingbird Finance

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading

