Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Hummingbird Finance has a market capitalization of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.
