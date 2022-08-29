Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Hummingbird Finance has a market capitalization of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hummingbird Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hummingbird Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

