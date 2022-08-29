Humanscape Trading Down 5% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $130.71 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

