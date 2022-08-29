HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

HOCPY traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.46. 31,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. HOYA has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

