Horizon Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,298.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $41,298.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 594.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.11 or 0.02145774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

