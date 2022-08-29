Horizon Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,298.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $41,298.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 594.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.11 or 0.02145774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
